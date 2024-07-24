It is now been well over a decade since the Museum of Transport across the road from Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum said farewell to the public before it’s collection was moved to the state of the art Riverside Museum.

Many generations of Glaswegian’s have fond memories of the old building which was a popular spot for school trips and visits on days off for many years. This site occupying the rear of Kelvin Hall was not the original premises though as the first museum opened in Glasgow’s Southside in 1964 in Coplawhill Tram Depot before moving to the West End in 1988.

The Riverside Museum on the banks of the River Clyde has been a huge success since opening in 2011 and has welcomed millions of visitors. Although for many Glaswegians, the old building which was in desperate need of restoration just had something magical about it that is still missed by many in the city.

