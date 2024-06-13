Musicians of Glasgow: 12 Glasgow musicians speaking about their love for the city

Glasgow takes music very seriously with bands and artists raving about the crowds and atmosphere after they have played a gig in one of the city’s many legendary venues.
It’s an old cliché for acts to tell crowds that they have been a wonderful audience and the best they have performed in front of, but several musicians from Glasgow who haven’t forgotten their roots and still speak fondly about the city with their passion and affection for the ‘dear green place’ still shining through.
Whether they have been inspired by growing up in Glasgow, fancy giving some tips on places to check out for a pint or bite to eat, or are missing some fine home comforts - here are 12 musicians connected to Glasgow speaking about their love for the city.
1. Alex Kapranos
"Glasgow has so much going for it. If I have friends over from a foreign country, like USA or France, I will always take them on a tour to show the place off, go for a pint, take them for something good to eat and then a trip to the transport museum so they can have a look at my old Lambretta scooter."
2. Donovan
"At first it was quite dark, when I started looking back on Glasgow. But then I remembered the songs that the mammy sang, the aunties sang, the uncles sang. And then I realised that in all that darkness and oppression and poverty - so-called - it wasn't really dark at all. There was music. There was poetry. There were songs. And that was everything."
3. Clare Grogan
"I have travelled the world and although I'm biased, I think Glasgow has an amazing amount to offer. The buildings are spectacular, the arts, music and culture scene is incredibly diverse and inclusive. And the curries are the best."
4. PJ Moore
"The second record (Hats) has more of actual America in it because by then we'd had a short US promotional visit for Rooftops. The first record's a naive imagining of Glasgow as an American city and it's vertical and black and white. Hats is technicolour and more horizontal, but the first one is a fearless leap into the dark, and I love it for that."
