Neighbourhood Guide: 14 reasons why Dennistoun is the place to be in Glasgow’s East End

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 14:28 BST

Dennistoun is one of Glasgow’s most bustling and popular neighbourhoods

Whether you are wandering along Duke Street or on Alexandra Parade, Dennistoun has a real vibrancy about it, making it one of the most exciting places to be in Glasgow.

It’s not too far a walk from the city centre as you pass through Drygate and the Tennent’s factory into the heart of the city’s East End with institutions such as Coia’s Cafe and Cellino’s becoming synonymous with the area.

Whether you’re taking in Dennistoun culture over a few pints at Redmonds or grabbing a bite from the Sweet Jane Bakehouse - there is so much to see and do in the scheme.

We’ve put together a list of some of the best spots to check out in this East End district from the best bars to get a pint to bakeries to try out.

Redmond’s is a real local favourite which always has plenty going on. Head here to listen to some cracking tunes on vinyl and sit back with a beer or cocktail.

1. Dance the night away at Redmond’s

Redmond’s is a real local favourite which always has plenty going on. Head here to listen to some cracking tunes on vinyl and sit back with a beer or cocktail. | Redmond’s

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash.

2. Grab a burger at Dennistoun Bar-B-Que

Dennistoun Bar-B-Que is an East End favourite with Elton John even putting in an order at the burger joint when he was in Glasgow. Give their ‘Columbia Burger’ a bash. | Dennistoun Bar B Que

The East End park is very popular with locals and is the perfect spot to spend a sunny day. The highest point of the park gives views north to Ben Lomond and south to the Tinto Hills.

3. Go for a stroll around Alexandra Park

The East End park is very popular with locals and is the perfect spot to spend a sunny day. The highest point of the park gives views north to Ben Lomond and south to the Tinto Hills. | vetasster - stock.adobe.com

If you are heading over to the East End, be sure to head into Tibo on Duke Street. Order the full Scottish breakfast which includes Pork link sausage, smoked back bacon, Stornoway black pudding, haggis, fried egg, mushrooms, roast tomato, potato scone, beans and toast.

4. Tibo

If you are heading over to the East End, be sure to head into Tibo on Duke Street. Order the full Scottish breakfast which includes Pork link sausage, smoked back bacon, Stornoway black pudding, haggis, fried egg, mushrooms, roast tomato, potato scone, beans and toast. | Tibo

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowBarsCafeFood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice