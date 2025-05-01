Parks of Glasgow: 12 of Glasgow's most famous parks and how they earned their names

Most every Glaswegian knows that Glasgow derives its name from the Gaelic Glaschu, meaning dear green place, and today we wanted to explore the origins of all the brightest dear green places around the city.

Glasgow has loads of parks, this is thanks to the forward-thinking policy of placing parks within reach of all tenements blocks during the industrialisation of the city - as many of the new dense housing meant most Glaswegians wouldn’t have access to green space in the form of their own gardens, or any nearby woodlands - as all available space was prioritised for industry or housing.

Take a look below as we explore the origins of the names of Glasgow’s most famous parks - here’s a quick free one though, Glasgow Green is called Glasgow Green because its a green space in Glasgow, who would of thought it.

1 . Kelvingrove Park Kelvingrove derives its name from a private estate purchased by Glasgow, which was established as an estate in the 1780s by a man named Patrick Colquhoun. Kelvin of course comes from the River Kelvin, and grove comes from the greenery. | Glasgow City Council

2 . Queen's Park Queen's Park is of course named after a queen, not the Queen we know, and not Queen Victoria as many people believe (given its proximity to Victoria Road) but in honour of Mary Queen of Scots. | Glasgow Life

3 . Hogganfield Loch and Local Nature Reserve Hogganfield Park / Loch gets its name from first year castrated rams (Hoggs/hoggets) that grazed there prior to being moved on to the slaughterhouse in the 17th and 18th century. | Contributed Photo: Glasgow City Council/Stephen Hosey