As Britain is in the middle of festival season, we wanted to look back at Glasgow’s fondly remembered, but not-often spoken about, Gig on the Green.

Long before the days of TRNSMT (which now occupies the same site on Glasgow Green) and shortly after Glasgow’s Big Day Festival - Gig on the Green launched in 2000 and ran up until 2003 - though it became ‘Big Day Out at the Green’ in its final year. It brought some massive acts to the city centre in the early 2000s like The Prodigy, Eminem, and the Strokes to Glasgow Green.

Thousands of folks from across Scotland and Britain made their way to Glasgow to catch some acts, but it never quite reached the levels of T in the Park, which reigned for 20 years, or TRNSMT which has been in the running for 7 years now.

Take a look at the some of the biggest acts to play the gig below:

The Delgados

Super Furry Animals

Beck

Elastica

Paul Weller

Stereophonics

Foo Fighters

Oasis

Primal Scream

Shed Seven

Teenage Fanclub

The Dandy Warhols

Eminem

Gene

Marilyn Manson

Papa Roach

The Cult

Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday, August 26

Travis

The Strokes

Iggy Pop

Green Day

American Hi-Fi

Prodigy

Offspring

Slipknot

The Streets

Spiritualized

The Strokes

Pulp

Jane’s Addiction

The White Stripes

Elbow

Feeder

Electric Six

Foo Fighters

PJ Harvey

Queens of the Stone Age

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

1 . Oasis (2000) Oasis at the main stage of Gig on the Gren in 2000 | Contributed

2 . Glasgow music festivals Gig on the Green in 2001. Photo: TSPL

3 . Glasgow music festivals Gig on the Green in 2002, Prodigy frontman Keith Flint. Photo: Robert Perry