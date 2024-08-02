Remembering Gig on the Green: Glasgow's forgotten music festival of the early 2000s in pictures

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 08:21 BST

This is the story of Gig on the Green, the set list, and the gigs in pictures

As Britain is in the middle of festival season, we wanted to look back at Glasgow’s fondly remembered, but not-often spoken about, Gig on the Green.

Long before the days of TRNSMT (which now occupies the same site on Glasgow Green) and shortly after Glasgow’s Big Day Festival - Gig on the Green launched in 2000 and ran up until 2003 - though it became ‘Big Day Out at the Green’ in its final year. It brought some massive acts to the city centre in the early 2000s like The Prodigy, Eminem, and the Strokes to Glasgow Green.

Thousands of folks from across Scotland and Britain made their way to Glasgow to catch some acts, but it never quite reached the levels of T in the Park, which reigned for 20 years, or TRNSMT which has been in the running for 7 years now.

Take a look at the some of the biggest acts to play the gig below:

  • The Delgados
  • Super Furry Animals
  • Beck
  • Elastica
  • Paul Weller
  • Stereophonics
  • Foo Fighters
  • Oasis
  • Primal Scream
  • Shed Seven
  • Teenage Fanclub
  • The Dandy Warhols
  • Eminem
  • Gene
  • Marilyn Manson
  • Papa Roach
  • The Cult
  • Queens of the Stone Age

Sunday, August 26

  • Travis
  • The Strokes
  • Iggy Pop
  • Green Day
  • American Hi-Fi
  • Prodigy
  • Offspring
  • Slipknot
  • The Streets
  • Spiritualized
  • The Strokes
  • Pulp
  • Jane’s Addiction
  • The White Stripes
  • Elbow
  • Feeder
  • Electric Six
  • Foo Fighters
  • PJ Harvey
  • Queens of the Stone Age
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Oasis at the main stage of Gig on the Gren in 2000

1. Oasis (2000)

Oasis at the main stage of Gig on the Gren in 2000 | Contributed

Gig on the Green in 2001.

2. Glasgow music festivals

Gig on the Green in 2001. Photo: TSPL

Gig on the Green in 2002, Prodigy frontman Keith Flint.

3. Glasgow music festivals

Gig on the Green in 2002, Prodigy frontman Keith Flint. Photo: Robert Perry

Slipknot lead singer at the 2001 Gig on the Green.

4. Glasgow music festivals

Slipknot lead singer at the 2001 Gig on the Green. Photo: Robert Perry

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowGlasgow GreenBritainScotlandMusic Festivals
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice