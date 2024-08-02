As Britain is in the middle of festival season, we wanted to look back at Glasgow’s fondly remembered, but not-often spoken about, Gig on the Green.
Long before the days of TRNSMT (which now occupies the same site on Glasgow Green) and shortly after Glasgow’s Big Day Festival - Gig on the Green launched in 2000 and ran up until 2003 - though it became ‘Big Day Out at the Green’ in its final year. It brought some massive acts to the city centre in the early 2000s like The Prodigy, Eminem, and the Strokes to Glasgow Green.
Thousands of folks from across Scotland and Britain made their way to Glasgow to catch some acts, but it never quite reached the levels of T in the Park, which reigned for 20 years, or TRNSMT which has been in the running for 7 years now.
Take a look at the some of the biggest acts to play the gig below:
- The Delgados
- Super Furry Animals
- Beck
- Elastica
- Paul Weller
- Stereophonics
- Foo Fighters
- Oasis
- Primal Scream
- Shed Seven
- Teenage Fanclub
- The Dandy Warhols
- Eminem
- Gene
- Marilyn Manson
- Papa Roach
- The Cult
- Queens of the Stone Age
Sunday, August 26
- Travis
- The Strokes
- Iggy Pop
- Green Day
- American Hi-Fi
- Prodigy
- Offspring
- Slipknot
- The Streets
- Spiritualized
- The Strokes
- Pulp
- Jane’s Addiction
- The White Stripes
- Elbow
- Feeder
- Electric Six
- Foo Fighters
- PJ Harvey
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Red Hot Chilli Peppers