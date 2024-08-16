Parks of Glasgow: Glaswegians share their 16 favourite parks in the city

Glasgow is full of parks, nearly every person living in the city is within a 10 minute walk of any park - so we were wondering, what are the very parks in Glasgow?

The amount parks in Glasgow is thanks to the forward-thinking policy of placing parks within reach of all tenements blocks during the industrialisation of the city - as many of the new high-density housing meant most Glaswegians wouldn’t have access to green space in the form of their own gardens, or any nearby woodlands - as all available space was prioritised for industry or housing.

As much as we all like a moan about the at-times disastrous decisions and planning by the city council - we have to admit they did good back in the day when the Glasgow Corporation devoted so much space in the city to green spaces.

We asked our audience for their favourite parks in Glasgow - and they didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts, with over 150 people naming their favourite park. We put together this list with the most popular responses, to list the most popular parks here in Glasgow.

1 . Glasgow Green Glasgow Green, coupled with Kelvingrove, is the most prominent park in Glasgow. There's few better ways to spend a summers day than lazing on the grass and reading a good book, or even a bad book really. The Green is simply class and great for grabbing the rare bit of sun we get here in Glasgow. | Glasgow Life

2 . Linn Park Linn Park is huge, the third largest park in Glasgow set over 200 acres. Walk along the White Cart Water and see the falls. You can find loads of paths, alongside an equestrian centre, an orienteering course, play parks and a public golf course. | National World

3 . Kelvingrove Park Kelvingrove Park is hoaching come summer time, and for good reason, bridging the city centre to the West End, you can very easily spend a whole day around Kelvingrove, popping between Finnieston, the city centre, and of course, the art gallery. | Glasgow City Council

4 . Springburn Park Springburn Park is home to one of the 'most beautiful rockeries in Scotland' if that sounds like your bag, check out this park. You can also get a wee swatch of the swans. | Glasgowist