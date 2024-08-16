Guide to Govan: 10 reasons to visit one of Glasgow's most underappreciated districts

As the new Govan-Partick bridge is set to open soon (September 6) we put together this list - sharing why every Glaswegian should cross the Clyde and visit Govan.

Like a lot of Glasgow, Govan is a multi-cultural space, you can enjoy food and drink from experts in all kinds of world cuisine, as well as festivals that bring all corners of the community together throughout the year.

In terms of experiencing Glasgow, you can’t find more authentic Glaswegian boozers than in the South West of Glasgow.

There’s plenty here for history buffs to, given Govan’s heritage as an independent burgh and its massive contributions to industrial Glasgow.

1 . Govan Stones The area is bookended by the exquisite Govan Old Parish Church (866 Govan Rd). Free to the public, the site has been home to a church since the 6th century and houses the famous Norse carved Govan stones, dating back to 870AD. | Govan Stones

2 . Visit Fairfield Heritage Museum Fairfield Heritage Museum is devoted to Govan's extensive shipbuilding history - Govan led the way in putting Glasgow on the map as Britain's seat of industry. If you're into your social history, there's no better museum in Glasgow. | Fairfield Museum

3 . Walk over the Govan-Partick Bridge The new Govan-Partick Bridge opens on September 6, connecting the historic communities of Partick and Govan. Whether you're coming or going, make sure to take a walk along Glasgow's newest bridge. | Glasgow City Council

4 . Check out Brechin's Bar If you fancy a pint, Brechin's Bar is one of the nicest pubs in Govan. Make sure to stop by on your next trip. | Contributed