Glasgow is a city known for its great universities with many famous faces being given the honour of receiving an honorary degree from some.

As well as famous Glaswegians and Scots being recognised, others who have had an impact on our lives in other ways have also been given the prestigious honour.

Here are some of the famous names who have been recognised with honorary degrees from universities in Glasgow.

1 . Albert Einstein Albert Einstein received an honorary degree from the University of Glasgow in 1933.

2 . Billy Connolly Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly joined graduating students from the University of Strathclyde at the Barony Hall where he received an honorary degree from the University in June 2017.

3 . Nelson Mandela Glasgow Caledonian University gave Nelson their highest honour in 1996 - Honorary Doctorate of the University – at a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in recognition of his leadership in fighting apartheid.

4 . Richard Madden Richard Madden stands on the steps of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland following receiving an honorary doctorate for his contribution to drama in 2019. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell