People of Glasgow: 16 famous faces who attended secondary school in Glasgow

Some secondary schools have moved premises or no longer exist with Billy Connolly’s former high school in Govan, St Gerard’s closing down in 1998.
Here are some of the famous faces who went to secondary school in Glasgow.
1. Jim Kerr & Charlie Burchill - Holyrood High School
Holyrood Secondary School is where it all began for Simple Minds. Jim Kerr, Charlie Burchill and Brian McGee all attended the school with people from groups like Texas, Altered Images and Fran Healy of Travis also going to the school. | Simple Minds
2. James McAvoy - St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School
Scottish actor James McAvoy was born and raised in Drumchapel. He was a pupil at St Thomas Aquinas Secondary School. | AFP via Getty Images
3. Laura Fraser - Hillhead High School
Glasgow born actor Laura Fraser is best known for her role in the cult TV series Breaking Bad. She is a former Hillhead High School pupil. Photo: MAX NASH
4. Alex Ferguson - Govan High School
Alex Ferguson was a pupil at Govan High School in the 1950s. The school building which he would have attended was found on Langlands Road. Throughout his life he has maintained links with the school and was their guest of honour at their centenary celebrations in 2010. Photo: dd
