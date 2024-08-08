People of Glasgow: 6 famous faces who were pupils at King’s Park Secondary School

These are some of the famous faces who went to school at King’s Park Secondary.

King’s Park Secondary School can be found in the Southside of Glasgow on Fetlar Drive with the school being established in 1962.

The school takes in a wide catchment of local primary schools with the likes of pupils from Toryglen primary school, Croftfoot primary school and Mount Florida primary.

Glasgow has had its fair share of celebrities over the years, with a few famous faces from the music industry, sport and television attending King’s Park Secondary.

Bobby Gillespie was born in Springburn but moved to Glasgow’s Southside when he was 10 years old. The Primal Scream frontman attended King’s Park Secondary School during the 1970s.

1. Bobby Gillespie

Bobby Gillespie was born in Springburn but moved to Glasgow’s Southside when he was 10 years old. The Primal Scream frontman attended King’s Park Secondary School during the 1970s. | Plaster

Best known for playing Still Game gossip Isa, Jane McCarry was a pupil at King’s Park Secondary during the eighties having been brought up in the area.

2. Jane McCarry

Best known for playing Still Game gossip Isa, Jane McCarry was a pupil at King’s Park Secondary during the eighties having been brought up in the area. | Still Game

Gerry Cinnamon (Gerard Crosbie as he was known then) was a pupil at King’s Park Secondary having been brought up in ‘The Valley’ in Castlemilk.

3. Gerry Cinnamon

Gerry Cinnamon (Gerard Crosbie as he was known then) was a pupil at King’s Park Secondary having been brought up in ‘The Valley’ in Castlemilk. | Anthony Mooney

Although born in East Kilbride, the Creation Records founder grew up in Glasgow where he attended King’s Park Secondary school which is where he met a certain Bobby Gillespie.

4. Alan McGee

Although born in East Kilbride, the Creation Records founder grew up in Glasgow where he attended King’s Park Secondary school which is where he met a certain Bobby Gillespie. | Getty

