In pictures: 16 all-time favourite Glasgow cafes as chosen by Glaswegians

These are 16 of the best cafes in Glasgow as chosen by Glaswegians

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 29th Oct 2023, 11:37 GMT

Glasgow has always had a bustling cafe culture with many traditional favourites still existing in the city to this very day.

There are plenty of new great spots in the city serving up tasty cups of coffee with delicious homemade cakes, with old classic spots still remaining popular.

We asked our readers to tell us what their favourite Glasgow cafe was, with plenty of people getting in touch to tell us their top picks.

One of the most popular picks amongst readers was the University Cafe which has been serving the people of Glasgow’s West End since 1918.

Our readers recommend Spill The Beans in Shawlands for a great cup of coffee.

Coia’s is another Glasgow institution who recently celebrated their 95th anniversary. It’s one of the East End’s best known spots.

Riverhill Coffee Bar is a great city centre spot located near to Glasgow Central Station. Be sure to try their chicken shawarma if you are peckish.

