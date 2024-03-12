Anderston is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods which has undergone significant transformation over the years. The area was well known for it's industries such as shipbuilding, iron-founding, tool manufacturing and engineering due to the close proximity of the Clyde. Anderston became an area where many people from the Scottish Lowlands headed to for work with a large Irish immigrant population also settling in the area by 1831. When slum housing clearances began and a new motorway was constructed through the heart of Glasgow, Anderston was to be changed forever with many of these famous faces having been born in the area.