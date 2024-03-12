Anderston is one of Glasgow's best known neighbourhoods which has undergone significant transformation over the years. The area was well known for it's industries such as shipbuilding, iron-founding, tool manufacturing and engineering due to the close proximity of the Clyde. Anderston became an area where many people from the Scottish Lowlands headed to for work with a large Irish immigrant population also settling in the area by 1831. When slum housing clearances began and a new motorway was constructed through the heart of Glasgow, Anderston was to be changed forever with many of these famous faces having been born in the area.
Although not all of their houses longer exist, here are seven famous Glasgow faces who were born and grew up in Anderston.
1. Billy Connolly
Billy Connolly is Anderston's most famous face with him being born at 69 Dover Street in November 1942. This section of Dover Street, between Breadalbane and Claremont street was demolished in the 1970s.
2. Eddi Reader
Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader was born in Anderston as the eldest of seven children. Her father was a welder with the family moving to Arden for 10 years before her mother fought to get the family a house in Irvine. Photo: Christopher Bowen Photography
3. Tony Roper
Actor Tony Roper was raised in Anderston with him being best known for his role as a Jamesie Cotter in Rab C. Nesbitt and writing the comedy-drama The Steamie.
4. Alex Mosson
Former Lord Provost of Glasgow Alex Mosson was brought up in Anderston with him going on to represent the area as a councillor in 1984.