People of Glasgow: 8 famous faces who were born and raised in Springburn

Springburn is an inner-city district that can be found in the north of Glasgow with many famous Glasgow faces having been born and brought up in the area.

The area is best known for its link to heavy industry as Springburn played a key part in manufacturing locomotives during the 19th century.

Plenty of famous faces were born and brought up in the area with our list of names including Still Game stars, musicians and comedians.

1 . Greg Hemphill Still Game star Greg Hemphill was born in Springburn in December 1969 before his family moved to Montreal in the 1970s.

2 . James McFadden Former Scotland internationalist and television pundit James McFadden was raised in Springburn with him going on to attend Turnbull High School in Bishopbriggs.

3 . Craig Ferguson Scottish-American comedian and television host Craig Ferguson was born at Stobhill Hospital with him being raised in the area for the first six months of his life before his family moved to Cumbernauld.

4 . Bobby Gillespie Primal Scream frontman Bobby Gillespie spent the first ten years of his life being brought up in Springburn with him being a pupil at Hyde Park primary school and also regularly visiting Springburn Library.