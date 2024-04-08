Bridgeton is one of Glasgow’s best known districts which was once historically part of Lanarkshire and became part of the city in 1846.
The district in Glasgow’s East End began as a small weaving village in 1705 but there wasn’t any great interest in Bridgeton until over 70 years later when Rutherglen bridge was built of the River Clyde which meant the area became known as ‘Bridge Town’.
Here are 13 famous faces who were born and grew up in Bridgeton such as musicians, actors and one particular woman who would change Glasgow life for the better.
1. Jim Watt
Former world champion Jim Watt was born in Bridgeton in July 1948 with his family later moving to Possilpark. Watt would train at James Murray's Cardowan amateur boxing club at Maryhill and he would be crowned world champion in 1979 after defeating Alfredo Pitalua in front of 10,000 spectators at the Kelvin Hall. Photo: ALAN LEDGERWOOD
2. Frankie Miller
Frankie Miller is one of Glasgow’s best loved sons with the singer-songwriter being born and raised in Bridgeton. . He has paid homage to his old local neighbourhood through song with there being a tribute of the lyrics being put up in Glasgow's East End.
3. Willie Miller
Aberdeen and Scotland legend Willie Miller was raised in Bridgeton's in Glasgow's East End. Miller had little interest in football when he was younger but did eventually get drawn to the game with him playing as a forward for Glasgow Schools and Eastercraigs Boys Club. Miller would sign professionally for Aberdeen in 1971 and would go on to be capped 65 times for Scotland. Photo: SNS Group
4. Maggie McIver
A well-kent face here in Glasgow, Maggie McIver was the ever-enterprising founder of The Barras and was born in Bridgeton in May 1879.
