Pub Walks in Glasgow: 8 of the best Easter pub walks in Glasgow

These are some of the best walks to go on in Glasgow with there being a great pub to head to afterwards

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 27th Mar 2024, 15:52 GMT

Nothing quite beats a well deserved pint after a long walk, and as the countdown to Easter is on we have put together some of the best pub walks in Glasgow.

Glasgow Green was recently named as one of the best Easter pub walks with the list featuring places such as Lincolnshire and Shropshire.

We have put together some other great pub walk routes in Glasgow which you can have a go at this Easter.

The Glasgow Green circular was recently dubbed one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK. We recommend starting at WEST Brewery and making your way around the park before heading back to the Templeton building for a well earned pint.

1. Glasgow Green circular

The Glasgow Green circular was recently dubbed one of the best Easter pub walks in the UK. We recommend starting at WEST Brewery and making your way around the park before heading back to the Templeton building for a well earned pint.

Another route which we will leave for your judgment is Kelvin Walkway. We recommend starting a wee bit further out than the Botanic Gardens before making your way along to Kelvinbridge for a drink at Inn Deep.

2. Kelvin Walkway

Another route which we will leave for your judgment is Kelvin Walkway. We recommend starting a wee bit further out than the Botanic Gardens before making your way along to Kelvinbridge for a drink at Inn Deep.

Queen's Park offers something for everyone and is a great Glasgow park to have a walk around on the Southside of the city. Take a leisurely stroll through the park and take a walk up to the flag pole before making your way back down into Sweeney's on the Park for a cracking pint of Guinness.

3. Queen's Park

Queen's Park offers something for everyone and is a great Glasgow park to have a walk around on the Southside of the city. Take a leisurely stroll through the park and take a walk up to the flag pole before making your way back down into Sweeney's on the Park for a cracking pint of Guinness.

One of the most challenging walks on our list is a jaunt along the Forth and Clyde Canal right up to The Stables in Kirkintilloch. We would check the weather forecast before heading out though!

4. Forth and Clyde Canal

One of the most challenging walks on our list is a jaunt along the Forth and Clyde Canal right up to The Stables in Kirkintilloch. We would check the weather forecast before heading out though!

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowEasterGlasgow GreenLincolnshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.