Robert Burns' Glasgow: 6 spots in Glasgow that influenced Scotland's greatest poet

Robert Burns is one of the most famous Scots of all time who is said to have visited Glasgow on five occasions throughout his life before he passed away in 1796.

Burns very first connection with Glasgow rose through his infant involvement with the Tennant family and particularly John Tennant of Glenconner Farm. He was the next-door neighbour of William Burness when Burns father leased a market-garden at Alloway.

He built his own two-roomed cottage on the site but a violent storm arose just nine days after Burns birth and tore the roof-tree from the gable wall. The Tennant's gave the Burns family shelter until William could re-build his cottage.

Tennant later became factor to the Earl of Glencairn with his fourth son Charles providing the Glasgow connection. Wabster Charlie to Burns was a skilled weaver who patented an original bleaching process which was so successful that he built a factory at St. Rollox which boasted the largest chimney stack in Europe. He and his family lived in a large mansion in Blythswood Square, he was a champion of the Reform Movement

Some of the sites which Burns visited in Glasgow can still be found till this day with his statue standing in the heart of the city at George Square.

1 . The Saracen Head According to urban legend, the pub once played host to Robert Burns on his trips to Glasgow - and even once displayed a handwritten poem by the Bard. The current Saracen Head is the fourth rendition of the pub, with the first on the Gallowgate, second on the corner of St Mungo Lane and the third at the corner of Saracen Lane, next to where the original first stood. The present Saracen Head, across from the Barrowlands, opened its doors to thirsty punters in the east end back in 1904. | Contributed

2 . Black Bull Inn Burns is known to have stayed at the Black Bull Inn on Argyle Street on two occasions between 1787 and 1791. It was here he wrote one of his famous letters to Clarinda (Nancy McLehose) and where he also met with his old sea-faring friend from Irvine, Richard Brown, the man who first put into the head of young Burns, the idea of being a poet in print. | Old Glasgow Pubs

3 . Saltmarket Glasgow was the birthplace of Nancy McElhose who was born Nancy Craig in 1759, the subject of Burns' love song Ae Fond Kiss, who was brought up in the Saltmarket. | Glasgowist