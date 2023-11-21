We're proud of our lights at Christmas here in Glasgow - but according to one company - it's amongst the top 10 in the world

Christmas light displays make the festive season feel all the more magical as cities and towns across the globe light up with Christmas spirit.

New research from ferry and cruise operator DFDS finds Europe’s must-see light displays after analysing TikTok videos and views. The research reveals the 10 most popular Christmas light displays across Europe and the 10 most popular cities to see Christmas illuminations.

Glasgow's George Square Christmas lights switch-on makes an appearance on the list, as does the switch on at the Botanics in Edinburgh.

1 . Regent Street Christmas lights Known for its annual Christmas light display, London’s famous shopping street creates a magical atmosphere in the city with its flying angels.

2 . Brussels by Lights An annual event since 2013 that decorates the city with bold, imaginative Christmas lights displays and decorations.

3 . Christmas at the Botanics The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh features a magical botanical-themed light trail.