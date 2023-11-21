Register
BREAKING

Glasgow's George Square and Edinburgh's Botanic Gardens Christmas lights rank amongst best displays in Europe

We're proud of our lights at Christmas here in Glasgow - but according to one company - it's amongst the top 10 in the world

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 21st Nov 2023, 16:23 GMT

Christmas light displays make the festive season feel all the more magical as cities and towns across the globe light up with Christmas spirit.

New research from ferry and cruise operator DFDS finds Europe’s must-see light displays after analysing TikTok videos and views. The research reveals the 10 most popular Christmas light displays across Europe and the 10 most popular cities to see Christmas illuminations.

Glasgow's George Square Christmas lights switch-on makes an appearance on the list, as does the switch on at the Botanics in Edinburgh.

Known for its annual Christmas light display, London’s famous shopping street creates a magical atmosphere in the city with its flying angels.

1. Regent Street Christmas lights

Known for its annual Christmas light display, London’s famous shopping street creates a magical atmosphere in the city with its flying angels.

An annual event since 2013 that decorates the city with bold, imaginative Christmas lights displays and decorations.

2. Brussels by Lights

An annual event since 2013 that decorates the city with bold, imaginative Christmas lights displays and decorations.

The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh features a magical botanical-themed light trail.

3. Christmas at the Botanics

The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh features a magical botanical-themed light trail.

Twinkling Christmas lights and decorations elegantly illuminate one of London’s most iconic shopping streets.

4. Oxford Street Christmas lights

Twinkling Christmas lights and decorations elegantly illuminate one of London’s most iconic shopping streets.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DFDSTikTokEuropeGeorge SquareEdinburghChristmasGlasgow