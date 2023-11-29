Robert Burns' Glasgow in 6 pictures: Every spot in the city that influenced Scotland's greatest poet
Robert Burns has a strong connection to Glasgow having visited the city on a number of occasions
Robert Burns is one of the most famous Scots of all time who is said to have visited Glasgow on five occasions throughout his life before he passed away in 1796.
Burns very first connection with Glasgow rose through his infant involvement with the Tennant family and particularly John Tennant of Glenconner Farm. He was the next-door neighbour of William Burness when Burns father leased a market-garden at Alloway.
He built his own two-roomed cottage on the site but a violent storm arose just nine days after Burns birth and tore the roof-tree from the gable wall. The Tennant's gave the Burns family shelter until William could re-build his cottage.
Tennant later became factor to the Earl of Glencairn with his fourth son Charles providing the Glasgow connection. Wabster Charlie to Burns was a skilled weaver who patented an original bleaching process which was so successful that he built a factory at St. Rollox which boasted the largest chimney stack in Europe. He and his family lived in a large mansion in Blythswood Square, he was a champion of the Reform Movement
Some of the sites which Burns visited in Glasgow can still be found till this day with his statue standing in the heart of the city at George Square.