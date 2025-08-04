We talk to Ross Wilson to hear his journey from food court to fine dining at the Anchor Line.

The Anchor Line restaurant on St Vincent Place celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. It has become a go to place for celebrations, for get togethers and everything in between. And for one person, it has been home for the entirety of that decade.

Ross Wilson has seen it all at the fine dining restaurant that now operates from its namesake’s former office. These days he is the senior general manager at the Anchor Line and its sister restaurants The Atlantic and The Citizen, but he began his career with the business in a completely different setting.

He explained: DiMaggio's was kind of my first proper job when I left school when I was 16. My father actually knew Mario Gizzi through professional circumstances and I got my first job in DiMaggio's in St Enoch's Centre in the food court.

“I started off working part-time at the weekend. I learnt not just how to serve the public and how to deal with cash and the tills, but the chef then taught me how to make pizza as well.”

Ross looks back fondly on his time in the St Enoch Centre, but acknowledges that there are very different demands at the Anchor Line.

He said: “Obviously working in a shopping centre fast food court is very different from working in the Anchor Line. This is a bit of a grander, bigger building than a food court. Obviously the interactions you have are still with customers, but in a different way.

“The Anchor Line is very much about the service, and we try to deliver that to all walks of life. We have so many people coming through these doors and the expectations are high because the Anchor Line now has such a good name for itself.

“I can still remember this building when it was derelict, a building site, and doing the walk around and being part of that opening team to kind of bring it back into its glory, the way it is now and sustaining that over the years.”

Over the years, there have been many highlights for Ross, but one of those that sticks out the most is the return following lockdown and the chance to reconnect with the loyal customers they had grown close to over the previous decade.

Ross said: “One of the moments that obviously kind of sticks out is actually coming back out of lockdown and being able to open again to the public when the restrictions were eased. Seeing all the familiar faces and the loyal customers that we'd kept in touch with as best we could during those times.”

Now as the Anchor Line celebrates its decade of operations, it is a chance to look back at the legacy of not just the restaurant but the company that gave it its name and understand why it has remained so popular.

Ross said: “We had a really good head start in terms of the history of the building. Because when we were first bringing it back together and using the Anchor Line name and using the history of the building and what's on the walls, the public came forward with their stories and memories of knowing the Anchor Line shipping company.

“We had people that used to work in this building, whether it be in payroll or HR, etc. And they gave us some of the posters and things. So we had a really good head start with the history of the building.

“But it's then the team within the Anchor Line that has stayed over the years, that have built up great rapport with the public. Everybody that comes to the Anchor Line hopefully has a great experience and they keep coming back.”