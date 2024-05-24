Signs of Glasgow: 16 of the most memorable and distinctive signs in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 10:15 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 14:51 BST

These are the signs that show you are in Glasgow

Glasgow has a number of historic landmarks and streets spread throughout the city and along with them, are some unique signs.

Some of these signs are as much a part of the city as the landmark which they may be attached to.

From the bright flashing neon sign in the East End of the city to one of Ashton Lane’s most famous dining spots, here are 16 of the most distinctive signs in Glasgow.

Once a place to go for dancing, The Barrowlands is now one of Scotland’s most iconic music venues. On your journey up to the site in Glasgow’s East End you are met with the iconic huge neon sign which has greeted many a concertgoer over the years.

1. Barrowland Ballroom

Once a place to go for dancing, The Barrowlands is now one of Scotland’s most iconic music venues. On your journey up to the site in Glasgow’s East End you are met with the iconic huge neon sign which has greeted many a concertgoer over the years. Photo: Barrowlands

The station in the heart of the city has a number of entrances but the gold letters on the green background on the overarching Victorian style bridge at Hielamann’s Umbrella is iconic.

2. Central Station

The station in the heart of the city has a number of entrances but the gold letters on the green background on the overarching Victorian style bridge at Hielamann’s Umbrella is iconic.

Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Glasgow go hand in hand and a number of his works can be seen across the city. This distinctive signage can be found on Sauchiehall Street and has been operating in the city since 1903.

3. The Willow Tea Rooms

Charles Rennie Mackintosh and Glasgow go hand in hand and a number of his works can be seen across the city. This distinctive signage can be found on Sauchiehall Street and has been operating in the city since 1903. Photo: dalbera on Flickr

The Ubiquitous Chip signage by sculptor George Wyllie is as much a part of Glasgow’s Ashton Lane as the bar and restaurant which has served the people of the West End for over 50 years.

4. Ubiquitous Chip

The Ubiquitous Chip signage by sculptor George Wyllie is as much a part of Glasgow’s Ashton Lane as the bar and restaurant which has served the people of the West End for over 50 years.

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GlasgowScotlandGlasgow SouthsideGlasgow City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.