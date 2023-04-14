There are plenty of places across the city and beyond which may have you stumped
Some visitors coming to the city for the first time can struggle to say Glasgow never mind having a go at trying to pronounce some of the city’s more interestingly named neighbourhoods.
There is a tendency for tourists to say Glass-cow whilst the pronunciation of Scotland’s largest city is of course Glaz-go.
Here are some of the places in and around Glasgow which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.
1. MIlngavie
The one that always makes people struggle is Milngavie which is a suburb of Glasgow. The town is pronounced Mill-guy.
2. Auchenshuggle
This area of Glasgow is south of Tollcross near London Road and was made known during the heyday’s of the city’s Trams as the distinctive number nine service intrigued many people. The correct pronunciation is Och-en-shoogle. Photo: Chris Coleman via Wikimedia Commons
3. Bridgeton
A district in the East End of Glasgow, it became known as bridge town in the late 18th century but locals tend to now refer to is as Brig-Ton
4. Possilpark
Centred around Saracen Street, Possilpark is in the north of the city. Locals tend to drop the park and refer to it as simply Possil. That can cause some confusion with those who don’t come from the area would say paw-sill whereas those who do say po-sill.