The 18 most mispronounced place names in and around Glasgow from Auchenshuggle to Carnwadric

There are plenty of places across the city and beyond which may have you stumped

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 20:04 BST

Some visitors coming to the city for the first time can struggle to say Glasgow never mind having a go at trying to pronounce some of the city’s more interestingly named neighbourhoods.

There is a tendency for tourists to say Glass-cow whilst the pronunciation of Scotland’s largest city is of course Glaz-go.

Here are some of the places in and around Glasgow which have their own distinctive way of being pronounced by locals.

The one that always makes people struggle is Milngavie which is a suburb of Glasgow. The town is pronounced Mill-guy.

The one that always makes people struggle is Milngavie which is a suburb of Glasgow. The town is pronounced Mill-guy.

This area of Glasgow is south of Tollcross near London Road and was made known during the heyday’s of the city’s Trams as the distinctive number nine service intrigued many people. The correct pronunciation is Och-en-shoogle.

This area of Glasgow is south of Tollcross near London Road and was made known during the heyday’s of the city’s Trams as the distinctive number nine service intrigued many people. The correct pronunciation is Och-en-shoogle. Photo: Chris Coleman via Wikimedia Commons

A district in the East End of Glasgow, it became known as bridge town in the late 18th century but locals tend to now refer to is as Brig-Ton

A district in the East End of Glasgow, it became known as bridge town in the late 18th century but locals tend to now refer to is as Brig-Ton

Centred around Saracen Street, Possilpark is in the north of the city. Locals tend to drop the park and refer to it as simply Possil. That can cause some confusion with those who don’t come from the area would say paw-sill whereas those who do say po-sill.

Centred around Saracen Street, Possilpark is in the north of the city. Locals tend to drop the park and refer to it as simply Possil. That can cause some confusion with those who don’t come from the area would say paw-sill whereas those who do say po-sill.

