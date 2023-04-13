Popular East End pub on the Gallowgate famed for its atmosphere to be sold next week

The popular Gallowgate pub has been owned by the same family for nearly 40 years

A popular East End pub is set to change owners after it was announced last week that the pub is to be sold.

The pub has been in the Gold family since the 80s, with an innings of around 37 years - passed down from one generation to the next. The proprietorship will be taken over from someone outside of the family.

Current owner, Billy Gold, made the announcement last week - with the change of hands set to happen next Tuesday, April 18.

The pub remains a firm favourite for many East End pub-goers, young and old. The atmosphere of the East End pub is touted as second to none by many a Glaswegian, and the affable influence of the Gold family will be sorely missed.

Regulars at the pub have been assured that all current staff will keep their jobs, with the new owner not planning on making any major changes to the Hielan Jessie as we know it.

