Sounds of the City: 9 Glasgow songs about winter and Christmas

Celebrate this festive season with these Glasgow songs about Christmas and winter

Everybody loves a Christmas tune and we all have our favourites that we return to every festive season no matter whether that is The Pogues, Wham! or Mariah Carey.

Although there hasn't been any huge Glasgow Christmas singles that made it to the top of the charts, plenty of bands and musicians have produced songs about the festive season and winter months.

Instead of sticking on the Now That's What I Call Christmas! album, why not create your very own Glasgow Christmas playlist and listen to these nine songs.

1 . There's No Lights on the Christmas Tree Mother, They're Burning Big Louie Tonight The song was released on The Sensational Alex Harvey Band's 1972 debut album Framed.

2 . Christmas and Glasgow Christmas and Glasgow first featured on the Oscar Marzaroli tribute album The Tree and the Bird and the Fish and the Bell but was released by Deacon Blue on their 1999 album Walking Back Home. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

3 . Christmas The Blue Nile released Christmas as a previously unreleased outtake on the 2012 remastered edition bonus disc of their 1989 album Hats.

4 . Winter Love & Money released Winter as the third and final single from their third studio album Dogs in the Traffic. The single peaked at number 52 in the UK Singles Chart and remained in the Top 100 for two weeks.