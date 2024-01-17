Still Game star to make special appearance at Scotland's largest Burns Supper in Glasgow
One of Scotland’s largest corporate Burns Supper’s is set to return on 25 January 2024 with new special guests
Now in its 32nd year, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s (SBH Scotland) “A Question of Burns” event at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel, invites guests to celebrate the life and work of the famous Scottish Bard with an evening of poetry, performances, and a traditional Burns feast – all for a very worthy cause.
The evening will include exceptional performances from Scottish actor, comedian and writer, Sanjeev Kohli, who will propose the Toast to the Lassies for the first time. World leading Robert Burns re-enactor, Chris Tait, will perform an immersive ‘Tam o’ Shanter’ and Kevin Brown will give his world-renowned recitation of ‘Address to a Haggis’.
Hosted by rugby legend Andy Nicol and sponsored by Chisholm Hunter, guests will be treated to a three-course meal alongside music from classical singers Nicola Cassells and Colin Bryce, before participating in an auction and a quiz on all things Rabbie Burns.
As one of the largest corporate Burns Suppers in Scotland, it’s the perfect event to invite business contacts from across Scotland, the UK, and further afield to showcase Scotland’s most famous bard in style!