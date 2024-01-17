One of Scotland’s largest corporate Burns Supper’s is set to return on 25 January 2024 with new special guests

Now in its 32nd year, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s (SBH Scotland) “A Question of Burns” event at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel, invites guests to celebrate the life and work of the famous Scottish Bard with an evening of poetry, performances, and a traditional Burns feast – all for a very worthy cause.

The evening will include exceptional performances from Scottish actor, comedian and writer, Sanjeev Kohli, who will propose the Toast to the Lassies for the first time. World leading Robert Burns re-enactor, Chris Tait, will perform an immersive ‘Tam o’ Shanter’ and Kevin Brown will give his world-renowned recitation of ‘Address to a Haggis’.

Hosted by rugby legend Andy Nicol and sponsored by Chisholm Hunter, guests will be treated to a three-course meal alongside music from classical singers Nicola Cassells and Colin Bryce, before participating in an auction and a quiz on all things Rabbie Burns.