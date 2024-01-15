Burns Night in Glasgow 2024: The 12 best spots to celebrate the bard this January

4 . Burns Night Murder Mystery @ Butterfly & Pig

The Butterfly & Pig will host a Burns Night Murder Mystery on Friday January 26. Over the course of your evening you'll indulge in a three course supper whilst you meet the direct descendants of Rabbie himself, Auld Willie the Elder and Jean Armour, with special guest Cutty Sark herself. After introductions, and during your meal, you'll be invited to interrogate each of the suspects in turn. Ask them absolutely anything you can think of to answer your suspicions and be aware, that all are under oath, and only the murderer(s) will lie!