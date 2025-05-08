In recent years, Glasgow’s Southside has been considered to be the ‘new West End’ with the area bustling with cafes, bars and restaurants.

Strathbungo has not been immune to the changes with the neighbourhood having a fine balance of traditional bars mixed with new restaurants that have brought exciting flavours to the area.

Last year, international travel and hospitality magazine Time Out named Strathbungo as one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods ahead of East Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA and Chacarita, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

I took a wander about the Southside neighbourhood at the weekend to see what all the fuss was about.

1 . Sense of Community There is a real sense of community in Strathbungo which is best shown through initiatives like Bungo in the Back Lanes festival, Bungo at the Bells outdoor Hogmanay celebration and Window Wanderland. | Strathbungo Window Wanderland

2 . Neighbourhood Pubs Strathbungo has a great selection of neighbourhood pubs that you can head to for a pint and catch up with friends. Some of our favourites include M.J. Heraghty, the Allison Arms and Rum Shack. | Contributed

3 . Local Neighbourhoods Other Southside neighbourhoods are really accessible to get to from Strathbungo with Shawlands. Govanhill and Battlefield all being close by. | Supplied

4 . Hospitality As well as great bars, there is also plenty of food options in Strathbungo. Some of the best to try are Lobo, La Gelatessa, Burnfield Bakery and Wasabi. | Lobo