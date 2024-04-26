Sunny Day In Glasgow: 18 of the best things to do in Glasgow on a sunny day

The sunshine can be a bit of a stranger to Glasgow but whenever it does come out in the sky, we have you covered for the best things to do whether it’s your first time visiting the city or you’re a local.
Whether you fancy sitting back with a cocktail to relax, having a stroll around one of Glasgow’s stunning parks or want to try something that’s a bit different here’s what to get up to in Glasgow on a sunny day.
1. Paddle boarding on the Maryhill Canal
Sometimes the sunshine makes us want to try something a bit different. Whether you are experienced or not you’ll be sure to have a fun time and laugh paddle boarding.
2. Head to BAaD for a pizza
Nothing quite beats enjoying a pizza in the sun, so if you find yourself out and about in Glasgow's East End make sure to pop into BAaD.
3. Go shopping on Buchanan Street
Buchanan Street is always bustling on a busy day and has plenty of shops to keep you entertained no matter what you are looking for.
4. Have an ice cream at the University Cafe
Nothing beats an ice cream on a sunny day in Glasgow. One of our go to spots for a cone or nougat is the University Cafe on Byres Road who have been serving Glaswegians since 1918.
