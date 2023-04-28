Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
6 minutes ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
50 minutes ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users
3 hours ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
4 hours ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer

Sounds of the City: 12 well known songs that are about Glasgow

From The Blue Nile to Matt McGinn - 12 of the best songs about Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:49 BST

Having alreadly looked at bands and artists who have mentioned Glasgow in their lyrics, a number of musicians have also written songs about features of the city over the years.

Some will take you back to the Glasgow of old with others still ringing true - particularly about the weather!

Take a look at the 12 tunes which we’ve picked out that are about the dear green place.

Undefined: gallery
A number of songs tend to refer to the weather in Glasgow and why would you not picture the dear green place in the rain? They tried to take the sounds of sirens, general noise of traffic and chatter of the people and turn it into a recording. Tinseltown is a metaphor for whatever your dream is or whatever you’ve lost with The Blue Nile were also being interested in the universal nature of cities.

1. Tinseltown in the Rain

A number of songs tend to refer to the weather in Glasgow and why would you not picture the dear green place in the rain? They tried to take the sounds of sirens, general noise of traffic and chatter of the people and turn it into a recording. Tinseltown is a metaphor for whatever your dream is or whatever you’ve lost with The Blue Nile were also being interested in the universal nature of cities.

A young Jim Kerr pictured at the waterfront. Whenever you hear the bass pulse before the drums kick-in you instantly think of Glasgow. Simple Minds also give a nod to the usual weather in the city. “Get in, get out of the rain.”

2. Waterfront

A young Jim Kerr pictured at the waterfront. Whenever you hear the bass pulse before the drums kick-in you instantly think of Glasgow. Simple Minds also give a nod to the usual weather in the city. “Get in, get out of the rain.” Photo: Laurie Evans

Having been born in Bridgeton in the East End of Glasgow, it was only right that Frankie Miller wrote a song about his home. He reflects on the time spent there and having to seek a new life elsewhere but knowing that one day he will return home. “Went to seek my fortune, went to seek my fame.”

3. Bridgeton

Having been born in Bridgeton in the East End of Glasgow, it was only right that Frankie Miller wrote a song about his home. He reflects on the time spent there and having to seek a new life elsewhere but knowing that one day he will return home. “Went to seek my fortune, went to seek my fame.” Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images

Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross wrote the song while walking to Saint Columba’s school where he was an English teacher. The track is the title of the bands first album which features a photograph from Oscar Marzaroli. Another reference to the dreich weather which Glasgow experiences.

4. Raintown

Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross wrote the song while walking to Saint Columba’s school where he was an English teacher. The track is the title of the bands first album which features a photograph from Oscar Marzaroli. Another reference to the dreich weather which Glasgow experiences.

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:GlasgowArtistsMusiciansScotlandMusic