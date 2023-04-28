Sounds of the City: 12 well known songs that are about Glasgow

Having alreadly looked at bands and artists who have mentioned Glasgow in their lyrics, a number of musicians have also written songs about features of the city over the years.
Some will take you back to the Glasgow of old with others still ringing true - particularly about the weather!
Take a look at the 12 tunes which we’ve picked out that are about the dear green place.
Undefined: gallery
1. Tinseltown in the Rain
A number of songs tend to refer to the weather in Glasgow and why would you not picture the dear green place in the rain? They tried to take the sounds of sirens, general noise of traffic and chatter of the people and turn it into a recording. Tinseltown is a metaphor for whatever your dream is or whatever you’ve lost with The Blue Nile were also being interested in the universal nature of cities.
2. Waterfront
A young Jim Kerr pictured at the waterfront. Whenever you hear the bass pulse before the drums kick-in you instantly think of Glasgow. Simple Minds also give a nod to the usual weather in the city. “Get in, get out of the rain.” Photo: Laurie Evans
3. Bridgeton
Having been born in Bridgeton in the East End of Glasgow, it was only right that Frankie Miller wrote a song about his home. He reflects on the time spent there and having to seek a new life elsewhere but knowing that one day he will return home. “Went to seek my fortune, went to seek my fame.” Photo: Evening Standard/Getty Images
4. Raintown
Deacon Blue lead singer Ricky Ross wrote the song while walking to Saint Columba’s school where he was an English teacher. The track is the title of the bands first album which features a photograph from Oscar Marzaroli. Another reference to the dreich weather which Glasgow experiences.