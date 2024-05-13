Television shows of Glasgow: 16 actors you won’t believe starred in Taggart

As well as having a regular cast which has included the likes of Mark McManus, James MacPherson, Blythe Duff and Alex Norton, the detective television series has also launched plenty of careers to boot.

The first episode of Taggart was aired back in September 1983 when it was simply known as Killer before a full season was commissioned which eventually became Taggart in 1985 that turned into a mega-hit for the ITV network until November 2010. With a focus on the fictional John Street Police Station, the series quickly became a Glasgow favourite.

Although many of these famous faces didn’t get the chance to say, “there’s been a murder” on screen, they still got the chance to hone their craft on screen in the legendary series.

1 . Alan Cumming During the same year which Alan Cumming made his film debut, he appeared in the Taggart episode Death Call in 1986.

2 . Celia Imrie Celia Imrie has had many prominent roles over her acting career with her appearing in an episode of Taggart back in 1988 which was centred around the Glasgow Garden Festival. Photo: Mark Field Photography

3 . John Hannah East Kilbride actor John Hannah came to prominence in the film Four Weddings and a Funeral before going on to star as D.I. John Rebus in the television drama Rebus. Photo: Jon Savage

4 . James Cosmo James Cosmo is one of Scotland’s most recognisable actors who starred in Taggart in 1988. Photo: Cristian Solimeno