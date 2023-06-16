The BBC made the announcement that the actor would return to the show today

The BBC made the announcement today that one of their most popular characters on the Glasgow sitcom, Two Doors Down, would be returning to the show after missing out on the sixth series.

Doon Mackichan played Cathy in Two Doors Down from 2013 to 2022 - until she decided to quit the role back in September of 2022 to focus on other acting roles. One of the best-loved characters on the show, her absence was sorely missed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The much-loved show is now filming its seventh series, which will again feature Cathy, but this time the show is set to be broadcast on BBC One. The six-episode run is set to transmit later this year.

Doon Mackichan said: “I have missed the Two Doors Down family very much so it’s a genuine delight to see Cathy bring her unique brand of community spirit back to Latimer Crescent. Beth - get a bottle open.”

Back in 2022, the BBC announced on Wednesday 17 August that the hugely popular show would be returning later this year for a sixth series, as well as a Christmas special, making reference to all the cast - except Doon.

It was explained in the context of the show that Cathy’s husband Colin was left forelorn and listless as Cathy had left for a new life in Sharm El Sheikh. The neighbours rallied round to support him at his lowest - now the seventh series will revolve around Cathy’s return, and how the neighbours will take to welcoming her back.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stellar cast back this series includes Jonathan Watson as Colin, Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Jamie Quinn as Ian, Kieran Hodgson as Gordon, Joy McAvoy as Michelle, and Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely as Alan.

Gordon (Kieran Hodgson) enrages Cathy (Doon MacKichan) with his impression on her in Two Doors Down

Two Doors Down has steadily built a fan base that has consistently grown with each series. The most recent Christmas special attracted its highest audience to date with 2.8million viewing the special across 30 days on all screens. This marked the show’s highest audience since its launch in 2013.