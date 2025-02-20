The story behind Glasgow's Pyramid in Anderston

Short and stout on the Glaswegian skyline, there’s a pointy old pyramid in Anderston that is sure to puzzle those that had never noticed it before

Thousands of years ago, the pyramids in Egypt were cast in a radiant polished white limestone with a peak of solid gold that shone in the sun - we can only imagine that in all their splendour, they probably looked a bit like the pyramid at Anderston.

The pyramid at Anderston is without a doubt one of the more unique aspects of the West End skyline, shadowed by the towering sky scrapers of the centre to the east and flanked by the old gothic spires and steeples of the University of Glasgow to the west, it can be surprisingly easy to miss seeing the pyramid.

It took years for me to notice the pyramid, and after that I was obsessed. What’s the deal with that building? What’s it for? Is there a Glaswegian mummy entombed there with a mouth full of gold teeth? I had to know.

The truth is it’s not quite as interesting as your imagination might lead you to believe. Maybe not too exciting, but certainly pretty neat.

The Pyramid at Anderston

In reality the building is an old Church of Scotland building built in the 1960s - you might wonder why it looks like that when you compare it to the likes of the more traditional churches around Glasgow built in the gothic style; the classic example being Glasgow Cathedral. It’s because it’s part of a wave of post-war ‘new churches’.

These new churches were all built following the second world war and reached a peak in their 60s - rather than keeping to traditional designs that would require stonemasons, old ways of engineering, and a lot more effort and time in general. These old buildings were characterised by sharp angles and striking silhouettes.

This was the 60s. It was the future. For Glasgow we had just cleared out slum tenement conditions across the city and in their place shot up massive tower blocks. It was a new era, a new generation, a new way of living even. So why would we all go to church in those draughty old buildings still? Let’s get weird with it, we imagine Glasgow Corporation said at the time.

The new church movement wasn’t restricted to Glasgow, it took place all over Britain - and while many of them are no longer churches, lots of them are still standing albeit employed for an alternative use.

New churches were needed in many places around Britain thanks to the war reducing many of them to rubble, but it was also a symbolic gesture as the church hoped to reassert itself into peoples lives. It was the 60s; there was a sexual revolution, casual recreational drug use was on the rise, and Christianity was feeling a sort of schism as new movements within the church wanted to take the religion in a new direction.

These were the conditions of which The Pyramid at Anderston was born. Designed by Glaswegian architects Honeyman, Jack and Robertson in 1968 - it was originally known as the Anderston Kelvingrove Parish Church.

This was until recently, in which the building was taken over by a community membership organisation, formed especially to save and make use of the weird old building for the good of the locals.

Now known simply as The Pyramid at Anderston, the building is often busy with people coming and going with events, classes, and more happening on a daily basis.

As strange as it is, it’s been a huge part of the Anderston skyline for nearly 60 years now. We’re glad the community was able to save this part of Glasgow’s architectural heritage.