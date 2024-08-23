Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The singer-songwriter hosted a free gig in Paisley during the week and wowed fans in the rain

Paolo Nutini’s family run fish and chip shop had a special visitor the other day as Scots singer Tom Walker popped in to the popular Paisley eatery on New Street.

The Kilsyth-born singer who had a hit back in 2018 with “Leave a Light On” headed to the chippy ahead of his free gig in the town at County Square on Wednesday 21 August.

Taking to social media, Castelvecchi said: “We had the pleasure of having Tom and his team in for lunch ahead of tonight’s gig in county square, a true gentleman.”

Tom’s new album I Am arrives on September 20. Where previously, Tom became known for powerful accounts of other people’s stories, including a friend’s battle with drugs (‘Leave A Light On’), and articulating his own relatable feelings for his now wife (‘Just You & I’); on his new album he now finds himself writing about his own personal struggles and anxieties, creative challenges, sadness and moments of despair.

It is a sometimes visceral account of who Tom Walker is in 2024, hence the title: I Am. As well as delivering his joyous pop up events, Tom will also take on more UK festival dates this summer before heading out to Europe & the US for headline tours, then returning to the UK & Europe for an arena tour with The Script across November & December.