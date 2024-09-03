Watch: David Kirkwood from Redmond’s of Dennistoun’s Best of Glasgow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The manager of one of Glasgow’s most popular bars shares his favourite spots in the city.

David Kirkwood is almost synonymous with Redmond’s of Dennistoun. He has managed the bar since its opening over a decade ago, working with his team to build its presence and reputation across Glasgow, whilst shaping and developing its distinct character. And he’s done a job of it, the cosy venue tucked in a corner of Duke Street was named the city’s Best Pub at a 2024 award ceremony. Its custom is loyal and dedicated, I’ve struggled to even get a table on a weekday evening.

Kirkwood’s achievements come largely from understanding his city and its hospitality needs. Thus, he has a wealth of experience exploring Glasgow, the businesses and culture it has to offer. We thought we would then utilise this knowledge and uncover his ‘Best of Glasgow’ - his favourite things that come from the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite restaurant?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Gloriosa in Finnieston. I think it does the vibe really well, which doesn’t matter unless the food backs it up. But, a perfect understanding of just enough salt, just enough olive oil, good ingredients and nothing that isnt necessary.”

For over five years, this venue has been serving vibrant platefuls to Glasgwegians. Make sure to save space for pudding, with current options including the plaum and almond clafoutis. 1321 Argyle Street, Glasgow (www.gloriosaglasgow.com) | Gaby Soutar

Favourite pub? Apart from here.

“Apart from here? The Bell on Great Western Road.”

Go-to coffee spot?

“That’s pretty neighbourhood centric. I live in Dennistoun and Zennor just up the road does a very very nice cup of coffee in the morning.”

Favourite building?

“The CCA building. Particularly inside of it. I’ve rarely seen such a good example of taking the listed components and the listed inside of a building and making it modern and making it a multi-functional arts venue that still has that lovely cool presence of what the building was. Yeah, the CCA.”

Favourite neighbourhood?

“Dennistoun. All the way, 100 percent.”

Favourite Glasgow band?

“Del Amitri. As perfect as rock pop songwriting ever was. And Aztec Camera. Folk are going to say they’re East Kilbride but it’s a Glasgow postcode.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Favourite outdoor space or park?

“Alexandra Park. And again I’m biased because of the Dennistoun element but of all the big park spaces we’ve got in this city, of which there are many, it’s like folk don’t know about it. It’s so quiet when the suns out when the other ones are absolutely teeming. So yeah, if you want some quiet when the sun’s out go there.”

Located in Dennistoun, just to the east of Glasgow city centre, Alexandra Park offers views over Ben Lomond from its highest point - a decent climb from the main park gates and two ponds. There's also a nine-hole golf course in the park, which is home to the 40-foot Saracen Fountain - gifted to the city after the 1901 International Exhibition. | Canva/Getty Images

Glasgow Hero?

Supplied

“I mean it’s quite an obvious one. I would argue, in terms of a Glaswegian identity, when many of us are telling a story in the pub, or trying to tell a joke that we’ve read off the page, we’re all channelling a bit of Billy Connolly. He’s such a hero for the city and he’s such an influential voice subconsciously in people’s minds. Yeah, Billy Connolly.”