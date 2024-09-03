Watch: David Kirkwood from Redmond’s of Dennistoun’s Best of Glasgow
David Kirkwood is almost synonymous with Redmond’s of Dennistoun. He has managed the bar since its opening over a decade ago, working with his team to build its presence and reputation across Glasgow, whilst shaping and developing its distinct character. And he’s done a job of it, the cosy venue tucked in a corner of Duke Street was named the city’s Best Pub at a 2024 award ceremony. Its custom is loyal and dedicated, I’ve struggled to even get a table on a weekday evening.
Kirkwood’s achievements come largely from understanding his city and its hospitality needs. Thus, he has a wealth of experience exploring Glasgow, the businesses and culture it has to offer. We thought we would then utilise this knowledge and uncover his ‘Best of Glasgow’ - his favourite things that come from the city.
Favourite restaurant?
“Gloriosa in Finnieston. I think it does the vibe really well, which doesn’t matter unless the food backs it up. But, a perfect understanding of just enough salt, just enough olive oil, good ingredients and nothing that isnt necessary.”
Favourite pub? Apart from here.
“Apart from here? The Bell on Great Western Road.”
Go-to coffee spot?
“That’s pretty neighbourhood centric. I live in Dennistoun and Zennor just up the road does a very very nice cup of coffee in the morning.”
Favourite building?
“The CCA building. Particularly inside of it. I’ve rarely seen such a good example of taking the listed components and the listed inside of a building and making it modern and making it a multi-functional arts venue that still has that lovely cool presence of what the building was. Yeah, the CCA.”
Favourite neighbourhood?
“Dennistoun. All the way, 100 percent.”
Favourite Glasgow band?
“Del Amitri. As perfect as rock pop songwriting ever was. And Aztec Camera. Folk are going to say they’re East Kilbride but it’s a Glasgow postcode.”
Favourite outdoor space or park?
“Alexandra Park. And again I’m biased because of the Dennistoun element but of all the big park spaces we’ve got in this city, of which there are many, it’s like folk don’t know about it. It’s so quiet when the suns out when the other ones are absolutely teeming. So yeah, if you want some quiet when the sun’s out go there.”
Glasgow Hero?
“I mean it’s quite an obvious one. I would argue, in terms of a Glaswegian identity, when many of us are telling a story in the pub, or trying to tell a joke that we’ve read off the page, we’re all channelling a bit of Billy Connolly. He’s such a hero for the city and he’s such an influential voice subconsciously in people’s minds. Yeah, Billy Connolly.”
