Best of Glasgow: 10 affordable lunch spots to try in Glasgow city centre

2 . Lentil Soup - Henry Healy (Mitchell Street)

With two locations - one on Mitchell Street and the other on Queen Street - this is a very convenient spot for city centre workers and those commuting by train, but even more convenient for its prices. Adhering to the traditional Glasgow palette, Henry Healy’s serves a variety of hot food - hearty lentil soup for just £2, toasties and chips for under a fiver. And to satisfy a sweet tooth they also stock a selection of cakes, the nostalgic kind with sponge and sprinkles that you’d get on the side of a school sprinkle. Remember your cash though as the takeaway venues have remained true to their old school values do not take card. | Contributed