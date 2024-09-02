Best of Glasgow: 10 affordable lunch spots to try in Glasgow city centre

Kaitlin Wraight

From sit down to takeaway options here is a list of venues which offer lunch options, either on a good deal or affordable pricing.

The cost of living crisis has weighed down our wallets and, for the most part, made us more conscious of where we divert our pennies. Food may be an essential cost but it seems less and less necessary to be splurging on meals out at nice restaurants as often as we once would. 

However, when I’m working in the city centre at around midday, I’ve found the journey to go and pick up some lunch a worthwhile effort and mental reset, breaking up the busy day and helping me power through the afternoon. In my case it’s not always practical to bring in my own food. I lack the foresight to prepare my fridge and cupboards in advance, I don’t always have room in my bag to pack a sandwich box and I’d probably forget it anyway. 

Thus, I’ve put considerable time into investigating options throughout the city centre that aren’t going to break the bank, but are delicious enough to brighten up the middle of your working day. 

One of the newest food spots to open in the city centre, on Queen Street below its sister restaurant Ichiban is Ichigo - a Japanese cafe specialising in on-the-go soups, rice wraps and sushi. Not only have I found the food excellent in taste, but prices very reasonable. They also sell pieces of singular sushi for less than a pound which is a good healthy option for snacking or just adding a bit extra to a meal. | Ichigo

With two locations - one on Mitchell Street and the other on Queen Street - this is a very convenient spot for city centre workers and those commuting by train, but even more convenient for its prices. Adhering to the traditional Glasgow palette, Henry Healy’s serves a variety of hot food - hearty lentil soup for just £2, toasties and chips for under a fiver. And to satisfy a sweet tooth they also stock a selection of cakes, the nostalgic kind with sponge and sprinkles that you’d get on the side of a school sprinkle. Remember your cash though as the takeaway venues have remained true to their old school values do not take card. | Contributed

This is never a bad option. £5 falafel wraps packed with fillings and flavour. Located in a small takeaway stand just off Sauchiehall Street on the side of the Savoy Centre it’s straight forward, hearty, healthy and a guaranteed hit. | Contributed

Sugo is a guarantee of quality pasta at a good price with plates starting at £7.95. It’s a favourite among Glaswegians across generations. If you are going during your lunch break just make sure you’ve a bit of time - I don’t think I’ve ever been down and got a table straight away even first thing on a Monday I’ve been subjected to a queue. | Tripadvisor

