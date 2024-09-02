Best of Glasgow: 10 affordable lunch spots to try in Glasgow city centre

The cost of living crisis has weighed down our wallets and, for the most part, made us more conscious of where we divert our pennies. Food may be an essential cost but it seems less and less necessary to be splurging on meals out at nice restaurants as often as we once would.
However, when I’m working in the city centre at around midday, I’ve found the journey to go and pick up some lunch a worthwhile effort and mental reset, breaking up the busy day and helping me power through the afternoon. In my case it’s not always practical to bring in my own food. I lack the foresight to prepare my fridge and cupboards in advance, I don’t always have room in my bag to pack a sandwich box and I’d probably forget it anyway.
Thus, I’ve put considerable time into investigating options throughout the city centre that aren’t going to break the bank, but are delicious enough to brighten up the middle of your working day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.