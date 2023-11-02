What’s on in Glasgow in November: 8 gigs, festivals and more you need to do this autumn
There is plenty of events happening in Glasgow during November
November is set to be an exciting month in Glasgow as the countdown to Christmas has finally begun with there being plenty of events going on in the city.
You can get into the festive spirit during November in Glasgow as the lights get switched on at George Square and the Christmas markets return to the city.
There are plenty of great concerts on during the month with Teenage Fanclub appearing in the city as well as new musical talent being on display at the Great Western festival.
