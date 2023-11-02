There is plenty of events happening in Glasgow during November

November is set to be an exciting month in Glasgow as the countdown to Christmas has finally begun with there being plenty of events going on in the city.

You can get into the festive spirit during November in Glasgow as the lights get switched on at George Square and the Christmas markets return to the city.

There are plenty of great concerts on during the month with Teenage Fanclub appearing in the city as well as new musical talent being on display at the Great Western festival.

1 . Have dinner at Topolabamba on Byres Road Much loved Mexican street food restaurant is opening on Byres Road in November. All the old favourites will be on offer as well as a breakfast burritos as part of “boozy brunch”.

2 . Explore new music at The Great Western festival The Great Western is a festival of musical exploration and discovery that will be returning to Glasgow’s West End this November.

3 . Light up the dark nights at GlasGLOW Catch the last remaining days of GlasGLOW in the city’s Botanic Gardens which has a Ghostbusters theme this year. Photo: contributed