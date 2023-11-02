Christmas drive-in movies return to Loch Lomond’s shores this Christmas

Register
Christmas drive-in movies are back at Loch Lomond this year

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:10 GMT
The most magical Christmas event of the year is back for its tenth year as itison Drive In Movies Christmas makes its annual return to Loch Lomond Shores showing all your favourite Christmas movies on the world’ biggest mobile LED screen over Friday December 15 – Sunday December 24.

Since launching in December 2013, over 200,000 people have attended the event - which has become an annual tradition for many Glaswegians.

Tickets go on-sale Wednesday November 8 at 7.30am for £38 per car (including all booking fees) - you can get tickets on the Itison website.

    This year you can choose from five new movies plus bucket loads of drive-in classics including Home Alone double bills, The Polar Express, It’s A Wonderful Life on Xmas Eve and of course, Elf, to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary.

    Films this year include:

    • Arthur Christmas
    • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
    • How The Grinch Stole Christmas
    • The Nightmare Before Christmas
    • Bridget Jones’ Diary
    • Elf
    • Home Alone 1 & 2
    • The Polar Express
    • Die Hard 2
    • It’s A Wonderful Life

    As well as in-car entertainment - the drive-in theatre will also host ‘car-aoke’, gourmet street food, and ‘tonnes of Christmas cheer’.

    Oli Norman, creator of itison Drive-In Movies said: “We’re so excited to be celebrating ten years of itison Drive In Movies Christmas – it’s a completely magical experience bringing families and friends together – and we’re so excited to be bringing some highly requested new movies to this year’s lineup.

    “Tickets sell fast so get in quick for the screening you want.”

    Movie timings:

    Friday, December 15:

    • 5.30pm – ELF
    • 9.30pm – Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire

    Saturday, December 16:

    • 1pm – Arthur Christmas
    • 5.30pm – The Polar Express
    • 9.30pm – Bridget Jones’ Diary

    Sunday, December 17:

    • 1pm – Elf
    • 5.30pm – Home Alone
    • 9.30pm – Home Alone 2

    Wednesday, December 20:

    • 5.30pm – Elf
    • 9.30pm – How The Grinch Stole Xmas

    Thursday, December 21:

    • 1pm – Home Alone 2
    • 5.30pm – Elf
    • 9.30pm – Die Hard 2

    Friday, December 22:

    • 1pm – Home Alone
    • 5.30pm – Home Alone 2
    • 9.30pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas

    Saturday, December 23:

    • 1pm – Elf
    • 5.30pm – Elf
    • 9.30pm – Elf

    Sunday, December 24:

    • 1pm – Home Alone
    • 5.30pm – It’s A Wonderful Life
