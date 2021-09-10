5 hospitality jobs available in Glasgow now

Looking for a hospitality job in Glasgow, but not sure where to start looking - we’ve got your back.

There are lots of hospitality jobs up for grabs.

Glasgow is crammed with great restaurants, bars and hotels. It’s good news for anyone hoping to get a job in hospitality in the city.

Here are five jobs you can apply for now.

Club Tropicana & Venga - bar staff/server

The nightclub is looking for a new face to join the team. One who doesn’t mind working late hours.

It’s a part-time role, with around 8-16 hours of work per week. Salary ranges from £7-£10 per hour.

Find out more HERE.

D’nisi Coffee Company - catering/counter assistant

The Shawlands coffee shop is hiring. The company is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic person to join the team.

The role is part-time, with 16 hours of work per week. Salary ranges from £8.91-£9.20 per hour.

Find out more HERE.

Hot World Cuisine - bar and restaurant staff

The Paisley Road buffet restaurant is hiring new staff members. The roles are part-time, with pay between £6.56-£8.91.

Find out more HERE.

Partick Duck Club - food and beverage server

The comfort food restaurant are recruiting full and part-time front-of-house staff. Experience is preferred but not essential.

New hires will be working between 25-40 hours each week, with pay between £9.10 and £9.80.

Find out more HERE.

German Doner Kebab - team member

The doner kebab restaurant chain is hiring a front-of-house staff member. Experience is preferred but not essential. Salary is up to £8.91 per hour.