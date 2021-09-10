5 hospitality jobs available in Glasgow now

There are lots of hospitality jobs up for grabs.
Glasgow is crammed with great restaurants, bars and hotels. It’s good news for anyone hoping to get a job in hospitality in the city.
Here are five jobs you can apply for now.
Club Tropicana & Venga - bar staff/server
The nightclub is looking for a new face to join the team. One who doesn’t mind working late hours.
It’s a part-time role, with around 8-16 hours of work per week. Salary ranges from £7-£10 per hour.
D’nisi Coffee Company - catering/counter assistant
The Shawlands coffee shop is hiring. The company is looking for an experienced and enthusiastic person to join the team.
The role is part-time, with 16 hours of work per week. Salary ranges from £8.91-£9.20 per hour.
Hot World Cuisine - bar and restaurant staff
The Paisley Road buffet restaurant is hiring new staff members. The roles are part-time, with pay between £6.56-£8.91.
Partick Duck Club - food and beverage server
The comfort food restaurant are recruiting full and part-time front-of-house staff. Experience is preferred but not essential.
New hires will be working between 25-40 hours each week, with pay between £9.10 and £9.80.
German Doner Kebab - team member
The doner kebab restaurant chain is hiring a front-of-house staff member. Experience is preferred but not essential. Salary is up to £8.91 per hour.