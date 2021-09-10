Argentinian steak restaurant Gaucho to open in Glasgow

The Gaucho chain has a restaurant in Edinburgh. Pic: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images.
What are the plans for Glasgow’s Gaucho?
MW Restaurants, owner of Gaucho, has submitted plans for new signage. The proposals show the Gaucho signage above the door.
The business was also hiring staff, including a restaurant manager.
When will the Glasgow Gaucho restaurant be located?
The new restaurant will be located at 7 West Nile Street - the former home of Benihana, which closed in 2019.
The Japanese restaurant closed just months after opening, citing financial reasons.
What is Gaucho?
The fine-dining steak restaurant serves up Argentina’s best free-to-roam, grass-fed Aberdeen Angus beef.
It first opened in London in 1994, and has since opened a few branches around the city. It opened a restaurant in Edinburgh a few years ago.