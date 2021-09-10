5 best seafood restaurants in Glasgow, according to Tripadvisor

Smoked salmon, mussels and oysters, mackerel, bass, halibut - the list of great tasting seafood available at restaurants in Glasgow is an almost endless one.

What is your favourite seafood restaurant in Glasgow?

From traditional fish and chips to fine dining seafood, there are lots of options to choose from in Glasgow.

Here are the top five seafood restaurants in Glasgow, according to tripadvisor.

5. The Finnieston Bar and Restaurant

Starting off our top five list is the Finnieston Bar and Restaurant. This Argyle Street eatery picks out the best seafood available in Scotland, offering everything from Pittenweem lobster to Peterhead cod. The result: a lot of five-star reviews from its customers.

4. Catch Fish and Chips

The Fenwick Road establishment has earned rave reviews from its customers, with one even going so far as to call it ‘perfect’.

3. The Rogano

From sushi platters and scorched mackerel to shellfish platters and caviar, The Rogano, on Exchange Place, offers a fantastic range of delicious seafood. One reviewer called it the ‘best restaurant in Glasgow’.

2. Crabshakk

Another Argyle Street restaurant makes the list. Earning the silver medal is Crabshakk, which has a core menu which ‘has been pretty much unchanged since day one’, according to the team. With glowing reviews, it’s easy to understand why Crabshakk has stuck to its popular menu.

1. Gamba Seafood Restaurant