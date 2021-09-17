5 hospitality jobs you can apply for in Glasgow now

There are lots of hospitality jobs up for grabs.
There are lots of jobs going in Glasgow’s vibrant hospitality sector, especially with food and drink businesses.
Here are just some of the great jobs on offer at the moment.
Big Fang Collective - host/server
Crazy golf venue Golf Fang opened its doors earlier this month and it is now looking for members to join the team.
The role is full-time and permanent, with wages set at £9.50 an hour.
Bibi’s Cantina - waiting staff
The Dumbarton Road cafe is looking for part-time waiting staff. They are looking for someone who has experience in a similar role.
Hours will be Thursday-Sunday, with salary between £6.56 and £8.91 per hour.
Blue Lagoon - counter assistant/waiting staff
The fish and chip takeaway is looking for several new recruits who can help out in the restaurant and takeaway. There are part-time and full-time roles available, which might include night shifts.
Salary is up to £8.91 per week.
Cail Bruich - waiting staff
The Michelin starred restaurant is recruiting section waiters to join the front-of-house team. They are looking for people who have experience working in quality establishments.
Benefits include a four-day working week, 28 paid holiday days and two staff meals per day.
Salary is £22,500 per year.
Chaakoo - front of house staff
Chaakoo Bombay Cafe on St Vincent Street is needs front-of-house and bar staff. Part-time and full-time positions are available.