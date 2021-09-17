5 hospitality jobs you can apply for in Glasgow now

Looking for a hospitality job in Glasgow but not sure where to start looking? We’ve got your back.

There are lots of hospitality jobs up for grabs.

There are lots of jobs going in Glasgow’s vibrant hospitality sector, especially with food and drink businesses.

Here are just some of the great jobs on offer at the moment.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Fang Collective - host/server

Crazy golf venue Golf Fang opened its doors earlier this month and it is now looking for members to join the team.

The role is full-time and permanent, with wages set at £9.50 an hour.

Learn more HERE.

Bibi’s Cantina - waiting staff

The Dumbarton Road cafe is looking for part-time waiting staff. They are looking for someone who has experience in a similar role.

Hours will be Thursday-Sunday, with salary between £6.56 and £8.91 per hour.

Learn more HERE.

Blue Lagoon - counter assistant/waiting staff

The fish and chip takeaway is looking for several new recruits who can help out in the restaurant and takeaway. There are part-time and full-time roles available, which might include night shifts.

Salary is up to £8.91 per week.

Learn more HERE.

Cail Bruich - waiting staff

The Michelin starred restaurant is recruiting section waiters to join the front-of-house team. They are looking for people who have experience working in quality establishments.

Benefits include a four-day working week, 28 paid holiday days and two staff meals per day.

Salary is £22,500 per year.

Learn more HERE.

Chaakoo - front of house staff

Chaakoo Bombay Cafe on St Vincent Street is needs front-of-house and bar staff. Part-time and full-time positions are available.