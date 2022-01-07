Aldi's graduate and placement programme still has a role available in Scotland, as the supermarket searches for graduates to join its team.

The area manager graduate scheme has closed in most regions, but Aldi are still recruiting for the post in Bathgate, which covers Scotland.

On the 12-month graduate programme, successful applicants will gain a ‘well-rounded view’ on how things are done at Aldi in order to become one of their area managers.

The listing details what is involved in the training scheme including the two week induction, intensive training including ‘taking in everything from stacking shelves to making decisions on how the store is run.’

The listing continues: “Then the challenges really kick in as you’re given the keys to your own store, and get to grips with managing your team and a £multi-million business.

“By the end of your first year, you should be ready to take on a full area manager role, with all the responsibilities that entails, from motivating employees to encouraging excellent performance.

“Your ultimate aim? To achieve the highest possible sales while ensuring an efficient working environment, great customer service, minimal costs and maximum productivity.”

The starting salary is £44,000, with the top end of the scale being £79,040 and the graduate package includes a BMW 3 series car.