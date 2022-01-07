Glasgow pub wins ‘excessive’ bar sign appeal

A Glasgow city centre pub has won a battle to put up new signs that the council originally banned for being ‘excessive’.

The Ark appealed to the Scottish Government after Glasgow City Council refused advertisement consent for a number of new signs, describing them as “unnecessary” and “obtrusive.”

What is the signage?

The branding includes signs advertising ‘awesome burgers’ and ‘cocktails and craft’ beers.

An agent on behalf of the The Ark’s parent firm Stonegate Pub company argued the signage is needed to attract custom and add “vibrance” and vitality to the operation.

The Ark won its appeal.

Agent Bidwells said: “The appellant considers that the refusal of advertisement consent in this case is not justified and the proposed replacement signage is considered to be appropriate in design, number and size to the appeal premises and necessary for the continued success of The Ark which has successfully operated on the site for nearly 25 years.”

The number of signs was to increase from from six to eight at the North Frederick Street premises near George Square according to a document lodged by the agent.

How did it win its appeal?

After a visit to the site a Scottish Government reporter agreed to grant permission for the signage with conditions.

The reporter said: “I consider that the proposed signage would be seen as part of the overall refreshed design of the public house and would respect the original design of the building, rather than appearing as an addition. I find that the character and appearance of the conservation area, in relation to amenity, would not be adversely affected.”

Why had the council refused it?

The council gave a number of reasons for refusing the advertisement display including that it was contrary to the city development plan.

It said: “By reason of the number, size and design, the proposed signage would appear as an unnecessary, excessive and obtrusive addition to the building, which would have an adverse impact on the visual amenity of the property itself and the surrounding area.”

Another reason given was that the signage had an impact on visual amenity and did not accord with the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (Scotland) Regulations 1984.