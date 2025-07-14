Anneka Rice and First Bus inspire young at heart explorers to hop on board in Glasgow

TV’s Anneka Rice has joined forces with First Bus to encourage people in Glasgow in their 60s and beyond to dust off their bus passes and re-discover the joy of concessionary bus travel this summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership follows new research from First Bus, which reveals that 84% of bus pass holders initially thought getting their bus pass would make them feel old, but actually, they love it. Furthermore, 64% say having a bus pass has improved their quality of life.

Challenging one of the most common misconceptions about concessionary bus travel, almost two-thirds (65%) of respondents admitted that they are visiting places they’ve never been before thanks to their bus pass. A further 62% say their social life would be limited without their bus pass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To inspire others to take full advantage of concessionary bus travel, Anneka has been travelling the length and breadth of the UK, meeting people who are already making the most of their passes. From Glasgow to Weymouth, their stories show the unexpected joys of bus travel - from a part-time actors commuting to auditions, to those playing “bus pass roulette” and letting their next destination be decided by fate.

TV's Anneka Rice

Anneka said: "I’ve spent a lifetime chasing adventures - sometimes by helicopter, sometimes in a jumpsuit! But these days, there’s nothing more freeing than hopping on a bus and seeing where the day takes you.

“This campaign is about reminding people that the spirit of adventure never fades – and with a bus pass in your pocket, there’s a whole world to rediscover right on your doorstep. I’ve met so many incredible people who prove that age is no barrier to curiosity, spontaneity, and fun. Whether it’s trying something new, revisiting somewhere old, or simply striking up a conversation on the journey, that adventurous spirit is still strong."

Jane Matheson who joined Anneka on board a First Bus in Glasgow, added: “Although I am now retired, staying active is a huge part of my daily life. Whether it's singing with my charity choir or heading to weekly Park Runs, getting out and about is a priority and my bus pass makes it all possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a great way to travel across Glasgow for concerts and events and even better knowing electric and low-carbon buses are helping to reduce our carbon footprint in the city centre.

Anneka Rice meets bus users in Glasgow as part of city tour

“I always encourage my friends to apply for their bus pass as soon as they’re eligible as it’s a brilliant benefit and a real bonus for our generation.”

Graeme Macfarlan, Commercial Director at First Bus Scotland, said: "We believe that concessionary bus travel is a gateway to independence, connection, and adventure. We want to encourage people in their 60s and above to make the most of their pass – whether it’s at home gathering dust in a drawer or maybe they haven’t even applied yet.

“Using a bus pass isn’t just about getting from A to B, it’s about unlocking new opportunities, staying active, and maintaining the social connections that keep us healthy and happy. We want everyone eligible to see their pass as more than just a card - it’s a ticket to freedom, and we’re proud to support them on every journey. Life really does begin at bus pass!"

To find out more about the campaign and discover how to make the most of your bus pass, visit https://www.firstbus.co.uk/concessions