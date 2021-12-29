The firm, which has locations in Glasgow, will create hundreds of apprentice, graduate and undergraduate roles for 2022.

What’s happening? Defence company BAE Systems is set to create more than 900 apprentice and 750 graduate and undergraduate roles in the biggest intake of its kind the company has ever offered in a single year.

Charles Woodburn, chief executive of BAE Systems, said: “Creating high quality employment opportunities for young people across the country ensures we retain the critical capabilities we need to sustain our business for the long-term, while also helping to drive growth across the UK’s regional economies.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Early careers employees are the foundation of our future and the diversity of skills and experience they bring enables us to continue to innovate and deliver the very best technology and support to our armed forces.”

Picture: Shutterstock

What roles are available? Successful candidates can expect to work on technology and design programmes such as Tempest, a combat air system for the Royal Air Force. There are also opportunities to help protect national infrastructure from cyber attacks.

Apprentices will be able to study for qualifications across a range of vocations including software development, accountancy, aerospace engineering, human resources, electronic system design and cyber security.

Where are BAE Systems located in Glasgow? The locations are at 1048 Govan Road, South Street Scotstoun and Bishopton.