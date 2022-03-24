Bank of Scotland to close the last branch in Clarkston

Bank of Scotland has been criticised over its decision to close the branch in Clarkston.

The bank branch is due to close on July 4, and means there will be no more banks based in the town, following previous decisions by RBS, Santander and TSB to close their branches in recent years.

SNP council candidates for Clarkston, Netherlee and Williamwood, Cllr Annette Ireland and David Tam McDonald, have written to Bank of Scotland CEO António Horta-Osório to urge him to reverse the decision.

Commenting on the decision, Ms Ireland said: “It’s shocking that Bank of Scotland are planning to close the last bank in Clarkston, with no say from residents.

SNP council candidates for the area, Cllr Annette Ireland and David Tam McDonald, outside the BoS branch.

“Not everyone has the skills to use digital banking, and removing the last face-to-face service is a bitter blow to older and more vulnerable residents who need help with their everyday banking.

“Bank of Scotland must urgently rethink this decision and ensure that their customers in Clarkston can easily access local banking facilities.”

Mr McDonald added: “The Clarkston branch of Bank of Scotland is a thriving hub for the community and a vital services for residents and businesses alike.

“At a time when the cost of living crisis is biting, it is unacceptable that one of the country’s most profitable banks is asking people to shoulder the additional cost of travelling further afield to another branch.