Club 1872 launched a stinging attack on how their club is being run after signalling out several high-profile individuals

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson reckons the Ibrox hierarchy must settle their differences with supporters now ahead of a crucial end to the season.

The Light Blues remain hot on the heels of Premiership leaders Celtic in their pursuit to defend their crown, while Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side also have a Scottish Cup semi-final and a Europa League quarter-final tie to look forward to in the coming weeks.

However, the Ibrox club’s off-field issues continue to rumble on after a row broke out between the Gers board and supporters group Club 1872 earlier this week.

Rangers fans again protested against the scheduled Sydney Super Cup friendly match against Celtic in November before and during last Sunday's league game against Dundee at Dens Park. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The fan group signalled out several high-profile individuals in a stinging attack on how their club is being run, while club officials responded by vowing to address the “propaganda war” at the end of the season.

Ferguson believes both parties must resolve their argument immediately or risk casting a dark shadow over the club’s on-field success this season.

He told the Go Radio Football Show: “You don’t like to see it, especially when things on the football field are going really well for Rangers.

“They’re still in Europe, they’re still in a title chase and the Scottish Cup with a semi-final coming up.

“It’s not healthy and I hope in the next week or two they can get round the table and settle their differences.

“We all saw what happened at Dens Park, the hold up of three or four minutes. I don’t think it affected the players in terms of their focus but it’s more annoying, I’ve been involved in it myself.

“I get where the club are coming from and I also get the fans’ side. They’re really important to the club. I just hope, short-term, they can sit around the table and sort this out.”

Barry Ferguson has left Alloa. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The former Kelty Hearts and Alloa boss was full of praise for the role ex-chairman Davie King and his successor Douglas Park have played at Rangers in recent years.

He added: “What Douglas Park has done as chairman is put his hand in his pocket. He backed Steven Gerrard, delivered a title last year, and will continue to back Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“But on the flipside of that, look what Dave King did for the club. He saved the club, so I just don’t like seeing it because on the football front things are going really well - you just don’t want that to be affected.”

Meanwhile, Rangers striker Fashion Sakala has tested positive for Coronavirus on international duty with Zambia.

The 25-year-old came off the bench at half-time during last Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Dundee before jetting out of Scotland to link up with his national team at their Antalya training based ahead of games against DR Congo and Guinea.

However, Sakala will now miss Zambia’s double-header and serve a week-long quarantine period as he aim to be fit in time to face Old Firm rivals Celtic next Sunday.

Fashion Sakala has 17 caps and six international goals for Zambia. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A post on the Zambian Football Association page read: “Scotland-based Chipolopolo striker Fashion Sakala has been ruled out of the international friendly matches lined up during the FIFA window after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Sakala, who is on the books of Glasgow Rangers and was part of the 23-members squad named by Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic for Friday’s match against Congo, will be in quarantine for seven days.