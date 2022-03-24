Glasgow City Council was amongst the highest earning cities in the UK when it came issuing bus lane fines in 2020/21.

New research by Moneybarn has revealed the councils making the most revenue from issuing bus lane fines.

By issuing Freedom of Information requests, the finance and loan organisation were been able to record the data on bus lane Penalty Charge Notices (PCNs) for 51 UK councils.

The research looked at what councils made the most from bus lane fines.

From this they broke down the number of fines issued and the total income pulled in from these fines over the 2020/21 financial year.

How did Glasgow rank?

Manchester topped the income rankings, bringing in £3,701,458 from issuing bus lane fines. Barnet came second with just under £3 million, with Lambeth following on £2,737,179

Glasgow was ranked fourth on the list, with its PCNs for bus lanes bringing in a total of £2,171,400 throughout the 2020/21 financial year.

When it came to the number of fines issued, Glasgow also came high on the list. It ranked third, behind Manchester and Bristol, with 65,686 fines issued.