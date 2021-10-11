Bell Street stable block renovation wins top design award

The stunning renovation of a stable block in Glasgow, which was once home to dozens of working horses, has picked up another prestigious property award.

What award did it win?

The Bell Street development by Wheatley, supported by CCG and Collective Architecture, was named the ‘Renovation and Conversion of the Year’ at the 2021 Herald Property Awards.

It’s the latest in a line of architectural and design awards for the development in the Merchant City which was transformed into 52 flats for mid-market rent.

Completed in 2019, the innovative and sensitive restoration of the B-listed building continues to impress judges. Last month the project was named the winner of the ‘Conservation and Climate Change Award’ by Historic Environment Scotland.

The development has previously picked up honours from the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, the Scottish Home Awards, the Scottish Design Awards and the Glasgow Institute of Architects.

What did the winners say?

David Fletcher, director of development at Wheatley Group, said: “This latest award is further recognition of the outstanding work which is taking place to transform this quarter of the city while retaining and celebrating the heritage of this fantastic building.

“Huge congratulations go to our development team for delivering this outstanding development. This was a very complex conversion project, and Collective Architecture’s design and CCG’s skilled team rose to the challenge. The feedback we have received from customers since they moved in has also been fantastic.”

What was the history of the building?

The Victorian stable block, built in the late 19th century, was home to working horses for Glasgow City Council’s Cleansing Department, and later police horses. Before the restoration it had been derelict and was on the ‘Buildings at Risk’ register.