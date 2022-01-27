Buchanan Galleries: Council to start negotiations with head tenant over masterplan

Glasgow City Council is to enter negotiations with the Buchanan Galleries’ head tenant over the ambitious masterplan for the shopping centre site.

It was announced last week that new plans could see Buchanan Galleries demolished to make room for a new net-zero, mixed-use retail, office, leisure and residential quarter for the city centre.

While the project is still at the concept stage, it is expected to be developed between 2023-2033.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buchanan Galleries could be demolished if the plans go ahead.

The plans have been put forward by head tenant Landsec, however, any redevelopment of the site would require the permission of the council - the landlord. It has now been announced that they are entering negotiations.

Why would the site be redeveloped?

The council say the proposals reflect changes in retailing, exacerbated and accelerated by the pandemic, and other city centre impacts and trends.

What next?

The council is considering the use of Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) to support some of the major enabling works that would be required for the masterplan to be delivered.

This would include a proposal to construct a capping over some, or all, of the North Cutting of the railway line at Queen Street Station to create a platform for either a building or a public space, in addition to public realm works in and around the area. Progressing the cap will require Landsec to obtain consent from Network Rail, and discussions for this have commenced.

In Landsec’s view, this forms an important component to the masterplan as it activates public space that could not otherwise be meaningfully, or viably, developed in the future.

This element of the plan will act as a catalyst to significantly improve access across the city centre, create high-quality active travel routes and boost linkages to Queen Street Station and other public transport hubs.

There is also an opportunity to improve the area around the Concert Hall steps at the top of Buchanan Street to allow for the physical reconfiguration of Buchanan Galleries, enhance the new streetscape, and deliver a more connected and permeable scheme resulting from the creation of improved pedestrian linkages between Buchanan Street and Killermont Street. There is potential to provide disabled access from Buchanan Street and to create a new pedestrian link from Buchanan Street to Killermont Street, Buchanan Bus Station and Glasgow Caledonian University.

‘Vote of confidence’

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “Glasgow, like town and city centres everywhere, is facing significant and accelerating structural changes. These initial proposals detail a response to those changes, ensuring Glasgow has a vibrant, successful and evolving city centre which continues to be the envy of our peers. Approval for the commencement of negotiations with Landsec would allow us to push ahead with addressing oncoming challenges and opportunities in this rapidly changing world.