Glasgow metro - How to have your say on the ambitious transport scheme

Glaswegians are being urged to share their views on an ambitious transport plan for the region.

It was announced last week that the Clyde Metro project had been included in the Scottish Government’s Strategic Transport Projects Review, which outlines transport investment priorities for the next two decades.

It is a major step forward for the transport project, which it is hoped could help tackle climate change, reduce inequalities and improving health and wellbeing.

What is the Clyde Metro?

The multi-billion pound scheme aims to better connect the 1.5 million people living in the Glasgow region.

A metro line between Glasgow Airport and the city centre was proposed by the city's Connectivity Commission in 2019

It would target deprived areas, covering the region up to 15km from Glasgow city centre, and places where connections are poor.

The scheme could include light rail, bus rapid transit and metro rail, and would complement the services currently on offer. It could also see existing rail lines turned to metro or light rail. The removal of shorter trips from the main rail network would free it up for additional long-route services.

It would also make sustainable transport more appealing, with more routes and quicker journey times.

As the map below shows, light metro routes could link East Kilbride, Paisley and Bearsden.

The Clyde Metro plans.

The proposed metro link between the city centre and Glasgow Airport has been put on hold while this scheme is worked on.

What happens now?

People are being asked to take part in a 12-week consultation into the recommendations of the Strategic Transport Projects Review.

You can have your say on the Scottish Government website .

People have until midnight on April 15 to make their comments. The final recommendations are expected to be made later in 2022.